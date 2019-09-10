Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.