Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Madison Square Garden worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth $212,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 9.1% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 96,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 13.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52 week low of $240.33 and a 52 week high of $317.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 524.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.74). Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $263.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $350.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.60.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

