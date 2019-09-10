Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Tech Data worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Tech Data by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tech Data by 31.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tech Data by 32.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $111.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tech Data news, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $201,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,020.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECD. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $120.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

