Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.13. Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 69,023,056 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile (LON:SNT)

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its products include M1G, a direct fired hot water heater control technology to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions; and M2G, a boiler load optimization controller that prevents boiler dry cycling.

