salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49,555 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.3% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $176,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in salesforce.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,446,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 198,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after buying an additional 96,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.30. 4,427,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,330. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 102.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.73. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $225,887.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,607 shares of company stock valued at $48,333,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

