Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $78.77. Sanofi shares last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 3,354,047 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €86.87 ($101.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €75.88.

About Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

