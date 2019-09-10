Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 11.1% Higher

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, 181,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 181,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

