SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.29

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.29 and traded as high as $109.84. SAP shares last traded at $108.74, with a volume of 2,132,667 shares traded.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.43 ($142.37).

Get SAP alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $133.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

SAP Company Profile (ETR:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.