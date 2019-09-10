Schroder Investment Management Group Has $257,000 Stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Oritani Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 127.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Oritani Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Oritani Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Oritani Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oritani Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,786. The company has a market cap of $791.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

ORIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Oritani Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Oritani Financial Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

