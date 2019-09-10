Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 500 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.86. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $134.75 and a 1-year high of $188.59.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.