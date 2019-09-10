Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,715,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384,888 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,433,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,792,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,706,000 after buying an additional 941,381 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,623,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,914,000 after buying an additional 403,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,627,000 after buying an additional 293,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

