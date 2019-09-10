Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 54.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,173,000 after buying an additional 578,765 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,449,000 after acquiring an additional 422,350 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 588,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 379,511 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 732,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $106.03. 63,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 62.53%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Randal Coleman sold 65,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $7,308,787.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,025.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 7,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $825,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,368.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

