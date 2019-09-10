SecureCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,803.00 (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. SecureCoin has a market capitalization of $10,803.00 and $7.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecureCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SecureCoin

SRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 10,568,763 coins. The official website for SecureCoin is www.securechain.com. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecureCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

