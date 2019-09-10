Seeyond Buys 1,532 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 124.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $12,935,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,548,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $904.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.58.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $52.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $786.93. 84,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $810.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total value of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,278,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total value of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,976 shares of company stock valued at $128,903,363. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

