Seeyond Sells 4,307 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth about $254,594,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 337.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,512,000 after purchasing an additional 791,190 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at $49,342,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 580,211 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth $38,346,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,067. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.74. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 17,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,315,913.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 442,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,796,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $675,942.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,087,749.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,199 shares of company stock worth $9,920,683. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

