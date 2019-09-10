Seeyond Sells 4,696 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,522,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 398.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 416,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 325,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,065. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Compass Point assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $76.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $228,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,023.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $197,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $639,965. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

