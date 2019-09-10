Seeyond Sells 5,556 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Seeyond cut its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,428.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. 270,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358,588. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

