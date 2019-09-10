Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.69

Shares of Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.69 and traded as low as $61.00. Severfield shares last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 96,450 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Severfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $197.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Severfield’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other Severfield news, insider Derek Randall sold 29,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £18,928.65 ($24,733.63).

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

