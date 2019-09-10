Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.04. 26,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.