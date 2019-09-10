Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of SJR.B traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.36. 482,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$23.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.10. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20.

SJR.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Johnson sold 6,819 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total transaction of C$181,044.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$880,955.55.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

