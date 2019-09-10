Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.26% of Shopify worth $86,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $20.07 on Tuesday, hitting $338.60. 311,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,589. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $409.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $410.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.27.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

