Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Up 5.4%

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, 3,146 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 162,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.02.

In related news, CEO Carl I. Schwartz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

