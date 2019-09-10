Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Receives “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Signify has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.40 ($28.37).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

