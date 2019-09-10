SIG’s (SHI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHI. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SIG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 140 ($1.83).

Shares of SHI opened at GBX 117.70 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.24. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The company has a market cap of $771.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

