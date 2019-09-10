Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading Up 3.8%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €70.40 ($81.86) and last traded at €69.88 ($81.26), approximately 275,440 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €67.32 ($78.28).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAF shares. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.75 ($89.24).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.40.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

