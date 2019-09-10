Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. 1,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,260. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 8.97%.

In other news, Director Al Messina sold 14,600 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $189,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,859 shares of company stock worth $373,313. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.