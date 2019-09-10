Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

DAL traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 150,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,541. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

