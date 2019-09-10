Simmons Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.18. 59,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

