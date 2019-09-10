Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,498. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider David D. Smith acquired 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $21,764,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven M. Marks sold 3,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Stephens set a $80.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

