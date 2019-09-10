Skychain Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million (SKCH)

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Skychain has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $5,043.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skychain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Skychain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002047 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skychain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00216215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.01233736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Skychain Token Profile

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skychain Token Trading

Skychain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skychain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skychain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skychain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.