Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,021. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $183,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,057.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock worth $4,061,209 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

