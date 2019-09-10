SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 584,957 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.21% of SLM worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 59.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 70,848 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth about $14,579,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 105,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,426. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $396.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

