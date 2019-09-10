SONM Hits Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. SONM has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $412,856.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Kucoin, OKEx and YoBit. During the last week, SONM has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00215815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.05 or 0.01246383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00087928 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00030074 BTC.

About SONM

SONM launched on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, Binance, IDEX, Tidex, YoBit, OKEx, Liqui and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

