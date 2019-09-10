Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Purchased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sony in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 63.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.04. 48,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,494. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.21 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

