South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 3,780 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

ALXN traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.97. 144,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

