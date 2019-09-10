South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after buying an additional 1,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 156,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 87,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,093 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCLH traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.40. 187,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,580. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,847,218.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $165,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,432,195 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus set a $68.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

