South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 32,010 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 38.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PVH were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PVH by 54.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $90.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

