South Dakota Investment Council Sells 4,700 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,388 shares of company stock valued at $23,607,682. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $266.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.97.

AVGO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.24 and its 200-day moving average is $286.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $208.23 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

