S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,408 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.21% of S&P Global worth $118,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Shares of SPGI traded down $9.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.73. 82,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,947. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.53. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,489.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

