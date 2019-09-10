Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,055 shares during the period. Spartan Motors accounts for approximately 1.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 767,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 346,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 117,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 105,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,048 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Spartan Motors news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $137,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $570,250. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Spartan Motors stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 20,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.45. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $247.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. Research analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

