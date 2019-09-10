SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,958 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 257,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 150,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,816 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 489,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. 143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,421. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

