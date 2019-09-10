SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,415 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $911,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 39,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. 5,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

