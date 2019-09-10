SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,956,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,402,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,289,000 after purchasing an additional 374,112 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,143,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000.

SLYV stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. 147,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,076. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

