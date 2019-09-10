Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.77

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.77 and traded as low as $50.40. Speedy Hire shares last traded at $51.34, with a volume of 91,773 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $265.84 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.77.

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

