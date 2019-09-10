Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Receives GBX 310 Average PT from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 310 ($4.05).

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective (down previously from GBX 355 ($4.64)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 264.40 ($3.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,980,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.49. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 374.63 ($4.90). The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 7,600 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,760 ($25,819.94). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,744 shares of company stock worth $2,015,896.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

