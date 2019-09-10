Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,621,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 137,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $303,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,385 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after buying an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after buying an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after buying an additional 1,173,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 176.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after buying an additional 862,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $961,596.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,635. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $4.53 on Tuesday, hitting $89.63. 4,288,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,853. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.