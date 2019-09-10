Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) CFO Sells $312,130.00 in Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $312,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,247.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STWD traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 118.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

