Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2,177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $86.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $100,872.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,243.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $402,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,405 shares of company stock worth $8,906,353 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

