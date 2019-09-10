Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 37,796 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

EFA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $64.65. 14,171,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,071,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

