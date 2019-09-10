Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 154,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,588,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,485. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $233.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.75. The firm has a market cap of $253.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,196 shares of company stock worth $46,086,526. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

